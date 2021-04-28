Utah adds 518 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths Wednesday

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 518 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, April 28.

There are four new virus-related deaths.

A total of 396,522 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,545,363 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 7,116 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,613,307 total tests. This is an increase of 16,703 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,097,937 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 24,712 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 380 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%. 

There are 141 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,129. 

Officials report 2,190 total deaths.

  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive396,522396,004
Total people tested2,545,3632,538,247
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,1902,186
Vaccines administered2,097,9372,073,225
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19141137
Total hospitalizations16,12916,102

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 22
Image

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 NFL Draft Coverage

More NFL Draft