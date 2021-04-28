Utah adds 518 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 518 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, April 28.

There are four new virus-related deaths.

A total of 396,522 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,545,363 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 7,116 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,613,307 total tests. This is an increase of 16,703 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,097,937 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 24,712 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 380 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 141 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,129.

Officials report 2,190 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 396,522 396,004 Total people tested 2,545,363 2,538,247 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,190 2,186 Vaccines administered 2,097,937 2,073,225 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 141 137 Total hospitalizations 16,129 16,102

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

