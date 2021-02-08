Utah adds 514 COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

(ABC4) – On Monday, February 8, the Utah Department of Health reports 514 new coronavirus cases since Sunday.

There are two new deaths.

A total of 355,122 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 2,079,688 total tests administered. This is an increase of 3,653 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 417,024 vaccines administered, up 3,087 from yesterday. Of those, more than 312,000 are first doses while over 101,000 are second doses.

The UDOH is now reporting two measures of percent positivity – one determined by dividing the total of unique individuals who tested positive by the unique number of people tested. This is the “people over people” method and does not account for people who have had repeat positive or negative tests in the past 90 days. UDOH says this is the method they’ve been using to report percent positive since the beginning of the pandemic. It biases the percent positivity higher in the current testing environment.



Starting today, UDOH will also report percent positivity based on the total positive tests divided by the total number of tests administered. This the “test over test” method, which is now used by at least 37 other states and provides a better comparison between what is happening across the country. This method accounts for people who have repeat positive or negative test results and more accurately reflects our increase in testing. UDOH says it biases the percent positivity lower in the current testing environment.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7.3%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,133 per day.

There are 308 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,889.

Officials report 1,738 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 355,122 354,608 (+514) Total tests administered in Utah 2,079,688 2,076,035 (+3,653) COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 1,738 1,736 (+2) Vaccines administered 417,024 413,937 (+3,087) Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 308 329 (-21) Total hospitalizations 13,889 13,862 (+27)

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.