Utah adds 480 new COVID-19 cases, administers nearly 19K more vaccines

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 480 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, May 5.

There are two new virus-related deaths.

A total of 398,979 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,582,182 people tested. This is an increase of 7,190 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,693,838 total tests. This is an increase of 15,569 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,223,511 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 18,687 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 352 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 153 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,278.

Officials report 2,219 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 398,979 398,499 Total people tested 2,582,182 2,574,992 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,219 2,217 Vaccines administered 2,223,511 2,204,824 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 153 143 Total hospitalizations 16,278 16,258

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 27