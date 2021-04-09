Utah adds 444 new COVID-19 cases, nine more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 444 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, April 9.

There are nine new reported deaths from the virus, with eight occurring before March 18, 2021.

A total of 389,353 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total 2,436,569 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 5,264 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,352,241 total tests, an increase of 12,293 since yesterday.

In total, 1,650,850 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 46,995 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 402 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 140 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 15,728 total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak.

Officials report 2,157 total deaths, with one new death since yesterday. One death previously reported on February 21, 2021 has been retracted (Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death).

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 389,353 388,909 Total people tested 2,436,569 2,431,305 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,157 2,149 Vaccines administered 1,650,850 1,603,855 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 140 138 Total hospitalizations 15,728 15,698

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 8, 2021