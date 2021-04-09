Utah adds 444 new COVID-19 cases, nine more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 444 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, April 9.
There are nine new reported deaths from the virus, with eight occurring before March 18, 2021.
A total of 389,353 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total 2,436,569 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 5,264 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports 4,352,241 total tests, an increase of 12,293 since yesterday.
In total, 1,650,850 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 46,995 since yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 402 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.
There are 140 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 15,728 total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak.
Officials report 2,157 total deaths, with one new death since yesterday. One death previously reported on February 21, 2021 has been retracted (Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death).
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|389,353
|388,909
|Total people tested
|2,436,569
|2,431,305
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,157
|2,149
|Vaccines administered
|1,650,850
|1,603,855
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|140
|138
|Total hospitalizations
|15,728
|15,698
The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.
For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.