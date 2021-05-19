Utah adds 430 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 430 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, May 19.

There are four new virus-related death, with three occurring before April 19, 2021.

A total of 403,418 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,649,365 people tested. This is an increase of 5,550 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,839,149 total tests have been completed, an increase of 13,033 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,444,852 total vaccines have been administered, which is 15,383 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 312 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 136 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,597.

Officials report 2,275 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized

Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 403,418 402,988 Total people tested 2,649,365 2,643,815 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,275 2,271 Vaccines administered 2,444,852 2,429,469 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 136 138 Total hospitalizations 16,597 16,564

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 13