Utah adds 422 new COVID-19 cases, over 40K vaccines as Easter weekend begins

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Friday, April 2, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 422 new coronavirus cases.

There are six new deaths since yesterday, four of which occurred before March 1, 2021.

A total of 386,550 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,400,410 people have been tested. This is an increase of 5,761 since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,268,946 total tests. This is an increase of 14,258 tests since yesterday.

The state reports 1,450,263 total vaccines administered which is 40,049 than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 407 per day.

There are 138 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,573.

Officials report 2,131 total deaths, with three more deaths since yesterday:

Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized Female, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 386,550 386,128 Total people tested 2,400,410 2,394,649 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,131 2,125 Vaccines administered 1,450,263 1,410,214 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 138 136 Total hospitalizations 15,573 15,554

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

