Utah adds 4.2K COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 4,213 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, September 13. Here is a day-by-day breakdown of new cases reported:

  • 1,016 cases on 9/12
  • 1,360 cases on 9/11
  • 1,851 cases on 9/10

Fourteen cases have been removed from the state’s cumulative count, according to UDOH.

A total of 484,192 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today’s new cases, 935 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 424 cases in children ages 5-10, 253 cases in children ages 11-13, and 258 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are 16 new virus-related deaths reported with five occurring before September 1.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,289,487 people have been tested. This is an increase of 29,581.

UDOH reports a total of 5,918,390 total tests, an increase of 47,389 since Friday.

A total of 3,343,245 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 20,078 since Friday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 5.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,545 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.2%. 

There are 562 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,041. 

UDOH is reporting 2,740 total deaths.

  1. Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  2. Female, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 45-65, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 25-44, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident,  hospitalized at time of death
  11. Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  16. Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
Total Utahns testing positive 484,192479,979
Total people tested3,289,4873,259,906
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,7402,724
Vaccines administered3,343,2453,323,167
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19562529
Total hospitalizations21,04120,861
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Sept. 9
Image

