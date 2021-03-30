Utah adds 371 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths

(ABC4) – On Tuesday, March 30, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 371 new coronavirus cases.

There are four new deaths since yesterday, with one occurring before March 1, 2021.

A total of 385,127 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,380,237 people tested. This is an increase of 5,113 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,219,331 total tests. This is an increase of 14,696 tests since yest.

The state reports 1,331,862 total vaccines administered which is 24,329 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 424 per day.

There are 134 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,503.

Officials report 2,118 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized Female, between 24-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized Female, between 45-64, Iron County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 385,127 384,756 Total people tested 2,380,237 2,375,124 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,118 2,114 Vaccines administered 1,331,862 1,307,533 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 134 138 Total hospitalizations 15,503 15,474

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Transmission index as of March 25, 2021