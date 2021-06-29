Utah adds 361 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 361 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, June 29.

There are three new virus-related deaths.

A total of 414,565 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,790,264 people tested. This is an increase of 3,272 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,095,549 total tests. This is an increase of 5,452 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,851,187 total vaccines administered which is 4,519 more than yesterday. UDOH reports 60.6% of Utahns have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 53.9% are fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 364 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.4%. 

There are 225 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,481. 

UDOH is reporting 2,368 total deaths.

  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive414,565414,204
Total people tested2,790,2642,786,992
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3682,365
Vaccines administered2,851,1872,846,668
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19225220
Total hospitalizations17,48117,453
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 25
