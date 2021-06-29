Utah adds 361 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 361 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, June 29.

There are three new virus-related deaths.

A total of 414,565 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,790,264 people tested. This is an increase of 3,272 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,095,549 total tests. This is an increase of 5,452 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,851,187 total vaccines administered which is 4,519 more than yesterday. UDOH reports 60.6% of Utahns have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 53.9% are fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 364 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.4%.

There are 225 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,481.

UDOH is reporting 2,368 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 25-44, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 414,565 414,204 Total people tested 2,790,264 2,786,992 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,368 2,365 Vaccines administered 2,851,187 2,846,668 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 225 220 Total hospitalizations 17,481 17,453

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 25