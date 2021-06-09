Utah adds 360 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 360 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, June 9. This is the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since May 18.

There are two new virus-related deaths.

Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.

A total of 408,428 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health detail that 2,724,007 people have been tested. This is an increase of 5,126 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 4,981,784 tests. This is an increase of 9,611 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,666,844 total vaccines administered, which is 9,676 more than yesterday. In total, 47.4% of Utahns have received at least one dose while 39.5% are fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 280 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of  “people over people” is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.2%. 

There are 157 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,003.  

UDOH is reporting 2,318 total deaths.

  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized 
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive408,428408,068
Total people tested2,724,0072,718,881
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3182,316
Vaccines administered2,666,8442,657,168
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19157139
Total hospitalizations17,00316,981

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 3
Image

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files