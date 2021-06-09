Utah adds 360 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 360 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, June 9. This is the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since May 18.

There are two new virus-related deaths.

A total of 408,428 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health detail that 2,724,007 people have been tested. This is an increase of 5,126 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 4,981,784 tests. This is an increase of 9,611 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,666,844 total vaccines administered, which is 9,676 more than yesterday. In total, 47.4% of Utahns have received at least one dose while 39.5% are fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 280 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.2%.

There are 157 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,003.

UDOH is reporting 2,318 total deaths.

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 408,428 408,068 Total people tested 2,724,007 2,718,881 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,318 2,316 Vaccines administered 2,666,844 2,657,168 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 157 139 Total hospitalizations 17,003 16,981

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

