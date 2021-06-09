Utah adds 360 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 360 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, June 9. This is the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since May 18.
There are two new virus-related deaths.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
A total of 408,428 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health detail that 2,724,007 people have been tested. This is an increase of 5,126 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 4,981,784 tests. This is an increase of 9,611 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,666,844 total vaccines administered, which is 9,676 more than yesterday. In total, 47.4% of Utahns have received at least one dose while 39.5% are fully vaccinated.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 280 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.2%.
There are 157 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,003.
UDOH is reporting 2,318 total deaths.
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|408,428
|408,068
|Total people tested
|2,724,007
|2,718,881
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,318
|2,316
|Vaccines administered
|2,666,844
|2,657,168
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|157
|139
|Total hospitalizations
|17,003
|16,981
The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.
For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.