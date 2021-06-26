Utah adds 351 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 351 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, June 26.
There are 4 new virus-related deaths.
A total of 413,668 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,782,297 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,831 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 5,083,161 total tests. This is an increase of 6,807 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,838,187 total vaccines have been administered, which is 19,910 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 331 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.95%.
There are 201 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 201.
UDOH is reporting 2,351 total deaths.
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|413,668
|413,317
|Total people tested
|2,782,297
|2,778,466
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,355
|2,351
|Vaccines administered
|2,838,187
|2,818,277
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|201
|203
|Total hospitalizations
|17,418
|17,393