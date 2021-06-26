Utah adds 351 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 351 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, June 26.

There are 4 new virus-related deaths.

A total of 413,668 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,782,297 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,831 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,083,161 total tests. This is an increase of 6,807 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,838,187 total vaccines have been administered, which is 19,910 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 331 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.95%. 

There are 201 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 201.

UDOH is reporting 2,351 total deaths.

﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive413,668413,317
Total people tested2,782,2972,778,466
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3552,351
Vaccines administered2,838,1872,818,277
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19201203
Total hospitalizations17,41817,393
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files