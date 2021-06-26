Utah adds 351 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 351 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, June 26.

There are 4 new virus-related deaths.

A total of 413,668 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,782,297 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,831 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,083,161 total tests. This is an increase of 6,807 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,838,187 total vaccines have been administered, which is 19,910 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 331 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.95%.

There are 201 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 201.

UDOH is reporting 2,351 total deaths.

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 413,668 413,317 Total people tested 2,782,297 2,778,466 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,355 2,351 Vaccines administered 2,838,187 2,818,277 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 201 203 Total hospitalizations 17,418 17,393

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 25