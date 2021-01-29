Utah adds 35 COVID-19 deaths after data transmission error

(ABC4) – On Friday, January 29, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 1,517 new coronavirus cases since Thursday. 

After a data transmission error on Thursday that resulted in no new deaths reported, there are 35 new deaths.

A total of 343,962 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 2,009,407 total tests administered. This is an increase of 9,384 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 281,797 vaccines administered, up 14,770 from yesterday. Of those, 223,938 are first doses while 43,089 are second doses.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 1,550 per day. The rolling 7-day average for the percent of positive laboratory tests is 18.19%.

There are 446 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,353.

Officials report 1,655 total deaths, with 16 of the newly reported deaths coming from the error that resulted in zero new deaths on Thursday.

  1. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  2. Male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  4. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  6. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  7. Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  8. Male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
  11. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  12. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  15. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  16. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  17. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  18. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  19. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  20. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  21. Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  22. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  23. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  24. Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  25. Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  26. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  27. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  28. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  29. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  30. Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  31. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  32. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  33. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  34. Female, older than 85, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  35. Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident
The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders. 

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.

﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive343,962342,445 (+1,517)
Total tests administered in Utah2,009,4072,000,023 (+9,384)
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah1,6551,620 (+35)
Vaccines administered281,797 267,027 (+14,770)
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19446444 (+2)
Total hospitalizations13,35313,279 (+74)

