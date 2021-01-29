Utah adds 35 COVID-19 deaths after data transmission error

(ABC4) – On Friday, January 29, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 1,517 new coronavirus cases since Thursday.

After a data transmission error on Thursday that resulted in no new deaths reported, there are 35 new deaths.

A total of 343,962 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 2,009,407 total tests administered. This is an increase of 9,384 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 281,797 vaccines administered, up 14,770 from yesterday. Of those, 223,938 are first doses while 43,089 are second doses.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 1,550 per day. The rolling 7-day average for the percent of positive laboratory tests is 18.19%.

There are 446 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,353.

Officials report 1,655 total deaths, with 16 of the newly reported deaths coming from the error that resulted in zero new deaths on Thursday.

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.