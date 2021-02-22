Utah adds 338 new COVID-19 cases as over 611K total vaccines administered

(ABC4) – On Monday, February 22, the Utah Department of Health reports 338 new coronavirus cases.

There are 1 newly reported death.

A total of 367,073 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,166,505 people have been tested, an increase of 2,892.

UDOH reports 3,706,475 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 5,931 since yesterday.

The state reports 611,910 total vaccines administered which is 4,353 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.3% while the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 760 per day.

There are 237 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,466.

Officials report 1,853 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Wasatch County resident, long-term care facility resident

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 367,073 366,735 (+338) Total people tested 2,166,505 2,163,613 (+2,892) COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 1,853 1,852 (+1) Vaccines administered 611,910 607,557 (+4,353) Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 237 241 (-4) Total hospitalizations 14,466 14,445 (+21)

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.