Utah adds 336 new COVID-19 cases, over 17K more vaccines administered

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 336 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, May 14.
There is one new virus-related death.
A total of 402,005 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 2,629,251 people tested. This is an increase of 5,668 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports 4,794,803 total tests. This is an increase of 12,892 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,372,916 vaccines have been administered, which is 17,583 more than yesterday. In total, 34.2% of all Utahns are fully vaccinated.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 322 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6%.
There are 147 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,492.
Officials report 2,256 total deaths.
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|402,005
|401,669
|Total people tested
|2,629,251
|2,623,583
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,256
|2,255
|Vaccines administered
|2,372,916
|2,355,333
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|147
|152
|Total hospitalizations
|16,492
|16,467
The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.
