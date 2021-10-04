Utah adds 3,300 new COVID-19 cases over weekend, 8 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 3,300 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, October 4. A total of 513,509 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19. Here is a day-by-day breakdown of new cases:

10/1: 1,369 cases

10/2: 1,082 cases

10/3: 845 cases

Four cases were added from days before October 1, according to UDOH.

Of today’s new cases, 695 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 374 cases in children ages 5-10, 142 cases in children ages 11-13, and 179 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are eight new virus-related deaths reported.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,485,549 people have been tested. This is an increase of 21,233.

UDOH reports a total of 6,268,565 total tests, an increase of 38,268 since Friday.

A total of 3,507,331 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 6,924 doses since Friday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 4.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,376 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.25%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.3%.

There are 549 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 22,374.

UDOH is reporting 2,951 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 513,509 510,209 Total people tested 3,485,549 3,464,316 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,951 2,943 Vaccines administered 3,507,331 3,478,625 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 549 580 Total hospitalizations 22,374 22,222

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Sept. 30