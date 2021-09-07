Utah adds 27 new COVID-19 deaths, 4.6K new cases over Labor Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 4,657 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, September 7. Here is a day-by-day breakdown of cases:

9/3: 1,871 cases

9/4: 1,187 cases

9/5: 922 cases

9/6: 707 cases

UDOH reports 29 cases have been removed from the total count through data quality analysis.

Of today’s new cases, 1,151 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 493 cases in children ages 5-10, 290 cases in children ages 11-13, and 368 cases in children ages 14-18.

There are 27 new virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 469,429 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,217,671 people have been tested. This is an increase of 38,555.

UDOH reports a total of 5,802,025 total tests, an increase of 58,564 since Friday.

In total, 3,296,467 vaccines have been administered, which is 15,438 more than Friday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 5.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,382 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.5%.

There are 482 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 20,603.

UDOH is reporting 2,685 total deaths.

Female, between 25-44, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 4,657 469,429 Total people tested 3,217,671 3,179,116 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,685 2,658 Vaccines administered 3,296,467 3,281,029 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 482 503 Total hospitalizations 20,603 20,394

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Sept. 2