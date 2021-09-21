Utah adds 25 COVID-19 deaths, over 1,300 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,326 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, September 21. A total of 495,704 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today’s new cases, 294 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 121 cases in children ages 5-10, 74 cases in children ages 11-13, and 99 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are 25 new virus-related deaths reported with two occurring before September 1.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,371,184 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,925.

UDOH reports a total of 6,059,387 total tests, an increase of 14,954 since yesterday.

A total of 3,399,468 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 9,764 since yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 4.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,464 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10%.

There are 580 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,551.

UDOH is reporting 2,829 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 25-44, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Duchesne County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 35-44, Uintah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male,, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 495,704 494,378 Total people tested 3,371,184 3,363,259 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,829 2,804 Vaccines administered 3,399,468 3,389,704 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 580 577 Total hospitalizations 21,551 21,475

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Sept. 19