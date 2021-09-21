Utah adds 25 COVID-19 deaths, over 1,300 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,326 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, September 21. A total of 495,704 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today’s new cases, 294 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 121 cases in children ages 5-10, 74 cases in children ages 11-13, and 99 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are 25 new virus-related deaths reported with two occurring before September 1.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,371,184 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,925.

UDOH reports a total of 6,059,387 total tests, an increase of 14,954 since yesterday.

A total of 3,399,468 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 9,764 since yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 4.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,464 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10%. 

There are 580 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,551. 

UDOH is reporting 2,829 total deaths.

  1. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  2. Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 25-44, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  5. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  6. Male, between 25-44, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, older than 85, Duchesne County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  14. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  15. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  16. Male, older than 85, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  17. Male, between 45-64, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  18. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  19. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  20. Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  21. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  22. Male, between 35-44, Uintah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  23. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  24. Male,, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  25. Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive495,704494,378
Total people tested3,371,1843,363,259
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,8292,804
Vaccines administered3,399,4683,389,704
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19580577
Total hospitalizations21,55121,475
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Sept. 19
Image

