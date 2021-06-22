Utah adds 249 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths as Delta variant causes concern

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 249 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, June 22.

There are three new virus-related deaths.

A total of 412,019 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,766,119 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,046 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,055,388 total tests. This is an increase of 5,261 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,795,377 total vaccines have been administered, which is 2,769 more than yesterday. UDOH reports 60.6% of Utahns over the age of 12 have received at least one dose while 52% are fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 295 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.6%. 

There are 159 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,311. 

UDOH is reporting 2,333 total deaths.

  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive412,019411,770
Total people tested2,766,1192,763,344
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3332,330
Vaccines administered2,795,3772,792,608
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19159150
Total hospitalizations17,31117,284
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 17
Image

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files