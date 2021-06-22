Utah adds 249 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths as Delta variant causes concern

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 249 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, June 22.

There are three new virus-related deaths.

A total of 412,019 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,766,119 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,046 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,055,388 total tests. This is an increase of 5,261 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,795,377 total vaccines have been administered, which is 2,769 more than yesterday. UDOH reports 60.6% of Utahns over the age of 12 have received at least one dose while 52% are fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 295 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.6%.

There are 159 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,311.

UDOH is reporting 2,333 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 412,019 411,770 Total people tested 2,766,119 2,763,344 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,333 2,330 Vaccines administered 2,795,377 2,792,608 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 159 150 Total hospitalizations 17,311 17,284

