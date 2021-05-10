Utah adds 207 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 207 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, May 10.

There is one new virus-related death.

A total of 400,559 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,605,967 people tested. This is an increase of 2,416 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,742,174 total tests. This is an increase of 3,942 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,315,869 vaccines administered which is 8,832 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 333 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 142 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,381.

Officials report 2,225 total deaths.

  • Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive400,559400,352
Total people tested2,605,9672,603,551
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,2252,224
Vaccines administered2,315,8692,307,037
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19142139
Total hospitalizations16,38116,361

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 6
Image

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

Good Morning Utah

More Good Morning Utah