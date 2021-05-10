Utah adds 207 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 207 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, May 10.

There is one new virus-related death.

A total of 400,559 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,605,967 people tested. This is an increase of 2,416 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,742,174 total tests. This is an increase of 3,942 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,315,869 vaccines administered which is 8,832 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 333 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 142 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,381.

Officials report 2,225 total deaths.

Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 400,559 400,352 Total people tested 2,605,967 2,603,551 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,225 2,224 Vaccines administered 2,315,869 2,307,037 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 142 139 Total hospitalizations 16,381 16,361

