Utah adds 2.7K new COVID-19 cases, 534 in school-aged children

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,718 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, August 23. Here is a day-by-day breakdown of new COVID-19 cases:

1,221 cases on 8/20

863 cases on 8/21

647 cases on 8/22

UDOH reports 13 cases were removed.

Of today’s new cases, 534 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 203 cases in children ages 5-10, 132 cases in children ages 11-13, and 199 cases in children ages 14-18.

There are 12 new virus-related deaths reported with two occurring before August 1, 2021.

A total of 454,373 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,068,761 people have been tested. This is an increase of 17,564.

UDOH reports a total of 5,566,812 total tests, an increase of 28,929 since yesterday.

In total, 3,174,981 vaccines have been administered, which is 8,553 more than yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,084 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.5%.

There are 431 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,6738.

UDOH is reporting 2,584 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Daggett County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 454,373 451,655 Total people tested 3,068,761 3,051,197 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,584 2,572 Vaccines administered 3,195,877 3,174,981 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 431 419 Total hospitalizations 19,738 19,618

