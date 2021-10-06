Utah adds 1,975 new COVID-19 cases, state total surpasses 516,000

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,975 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, October 6. A total of 516,748 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today’s new cases, 434 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 187 cases in children ages 5-10, 106 cases in children ages 11-13, and 141 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are 12 new virus-related deaths reported.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,505,637 people have been tested. This is an increase of 11,613.

UDOH reports a total of 6,309,135 total tests, an increase of 22,541 since yesterday.

A total of 3,525,706 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 10,124 doses since yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,422 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.1%.

There are 575 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 22,514.

UDOH is reporting 2,974 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Iron County, long-term care facility resident Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 645-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 516,748 514,773 Total people tested 3,505,637 3,494,024 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,974 2,962 Vaccines administered 3,525,706 3,515,582 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 575 556 Total hospitalizations 22,514 22,455

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Sept. 30