Utah adds 1,885 new COVID-19 cases, over 400 among school-aged kids

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,885 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, September 15. A total of 487,351 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today’s new cases, 416 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 188 cases in children ages 5-10, 99 cases in children ages 11-13, and 129 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are 11 new virus-related deaths reported with three occurring before September 1.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,312,647 people have been tested. This is an increase of 14,601.

UDOH reports a total of 5,957,855 total tests, an increase of 24,041 since yesterday.

A total of 3,356,865 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 7,487 since yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 4.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,677 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.9%.

There are 570 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,158.

UDOH is reporting 2,764 total deaths.

Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 487,351 485,466 Total people tested 3,356,865 3,298,046 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,764 2,753 Vaccines administered 3,356,865 3,349,378 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 570 581 Total hospitalizations 21,158 21,083

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Sept. 9