Utah adds 1,749 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,749 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, September 17. A total of 490,985 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today’s new cases, 433 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 198 cases in children ages 5-10, 81 cases in children ages 11-13, and 154 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are eight new virus-related deaths reported with one occurring before September 1.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,338,373 people have been tested. This is an increase of 12,033.

UDOH reports a total of 6,001,390 total tests, an increase of 20,637 since yesterday.

A total of 3,372,714 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 6,422 since yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 4.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,574 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.1%.

There are 592 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,308.

UDOH is reporting 2,787 total deaths.

Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 15-24, Wasatch County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

