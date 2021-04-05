Utah adds 173 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 173 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 5.

There is one new reported death from the virus.

A total of 387,514 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total 2,413,193 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 2,111 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,294,735 total tests, an increase of 3,778 since yesterday.

In total, 1,498,039 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 2,326 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 397 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%. 

There are 121 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 15,625 total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak.

Officials report 2,133 total deaths, with one new death since yesterday:

  1. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive387,514387,341
Total people tested2,413,1932,411,082
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,133 2,132
Vaccines administered1,498,0391,495,713
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19121129
Total hospitalizations15,62515,608

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 1, 2021
