Utah adds 173 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 173 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 5.

There is one new reported death from the virus.

A total of 387,514 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total 2,413,193 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 2,111 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,294,735 total tests, an increase of 3,778 since yesterday.

In total, 1,498,039 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 2,326 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 397 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 121 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 15,625 total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak.

Officials report 2,133 total deaths, with one new death since yesterday:

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 387,514 387,341 Total people tested 2,413,193 2,411,082 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,133 2,132 Vaccines administered 1,498,039 1,495,713 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 121 129 Total hospitalizations 15,625 15,608

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

