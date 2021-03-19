Utah adds 17 more COVID-19 deaths, 447 new cases

(ABC4) – On Friday, March 19, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 447 new coronavirus cases.

There are 17 newly reported deaths, with 12 occurring before February 9, 2021.

A total of 380,787 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,320,731 people have been tested, an increase of 5,967.

UDOH reports 4,082,117 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 15,565 since yesterday.

The state reports 1,111,185 total vaccines administered which is 31,146 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.2%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 474 per day.

There are 176 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,241.

Officials report 2,058 total deaths.

10 males: between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident between 15-24, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death (this person was older than 18) between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

7 females between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 25-44, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death



﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 380,787 380,340 Total people tested 2,320,731 2,314,764 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,058 2,041 Vaccines administered 1,111,185 1,080,039 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 176 189 Total hospitalizations 15,241 15,223

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Transmission index as of March 18, 2021