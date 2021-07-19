Utah adds 1,552 COVID-19 cases since Friday

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,552 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend on Monday, July 19.

Here is the breakdown of cases since Friday:

  • 7/16 – 628 cases
  • 7/17 – 514 cases
  • 7/18 – 409 cases

According to UDOH, one case has been removed from previous days through new data.

There are three new virus-related deaths since Friday.

A total of 424,171 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,862,992 people have been tested. This is an increase of 10,591 since Friday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,219,627 total tests, an increase of 17,265 since Friday.

In total, 2,951,137 vaccines have been administered, which is 13,063 more than on Friday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 571 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.5%. 

There are 280 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,112. 

UDOH is reporting 2,416 total deaths, with three new deaths reported today.

  • Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files