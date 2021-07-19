Utah adds 1,552 COVID-19 cases since Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,552 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend on Monday, July 19.

Here is the breakdown of cases since Friday:

7/16 – 628 cases

7/17 – 514 cases

7/18 – 409 cases

According to UDOH, one case has been removed from previous days through new data.

There are three new virus-related deaths since Friday.

A total of 424,171 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,862,992 people have been tested. This is an increase of 10,591 since Friday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,219,627 total tests, an increase of 17,265 since Friday.

In total, 2,951,137 vaccines have been administered, which is 13,063 more than on Friday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 571 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.5%.

There are 280 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,112.

UDOH is reporting 2,416 total deaths, with three new deaths reported today.