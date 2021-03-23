Utah adds 15 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations decline

(ABC4) – On Tuesday, March 23, the Utah Department of Health reports 383 new coronavirus cases.

There are 15 newly reported deaths, with 12 occurring before March 1, 2021.

A total of 382,171 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,340,071 people have been tested, an increase of 6,022

UDOH reports 4,124,865 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 15,624 since yesterday.

The state reports 1,178,728 total vaccines administered which is 23,950 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 443 per day.

There are 131 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,323.

Officials report 2,077 total deaths.

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 382,171 381,788 Total people tested 2,340,071 2,334,049 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,077 2,062 Vaccines administered 1,178,728 1,154,778 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 131 147 Total hospitalizations 15,323 15,293

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

Transmission index as of March 18, 2021