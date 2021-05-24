Utah adds 148 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 148 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, May 24.

There are two new virus-related deaths.

A total of 404,625 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,665,506 people tested. This is an increase of 1,411 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,872,479 total tests. This is an increase of 2,504 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,517,521 total vaccines administered which is 5,166 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 271 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6%.

There are 135 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,679.

Officials report 2,292 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 404,625 404,477 Total people tested 2,665,506 2,664,095 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,292 2,290 Vaccines administered 2,517,521 2,512,355 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 135 133 Total hospitalizations 16,679 16,666

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 20