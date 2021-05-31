Utah adds 143 new COVID-19 cases, one new death on Memorial Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 143 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, May 31.

There is one new virus-related death, which occurred before May 1, 2021.

A total of 406,170 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,691,819 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,132 people since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,924,995 total tests, an increase of 3,568 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,594,156 total vaccines have been administered, which is 3,441 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 224 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.9%.

There are 131 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Utah’s total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,822.

UDOH is reporting 2,302 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Today Total Utahns testing positive 406,170 406,027 Total people tested 2,691,819 2,689,687 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,302 2,301 Vaccines administered 2,594,156 2,590,715 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 131 129 Total hospitalizations 16,822 16,805

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

