Utah adds 13 COVID-19 deaths as trends decrease

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 259 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, May 4.

There are 13 new virus-related deaths, with 10 occurring before April 1.

A total of 398,499 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,574,992 people tested. This is an increase of 4,059 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,678,269 total tests. This is an increase of 10,114 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,204,824 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 19,965 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 358 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 143 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,258.

Officials report 2,217 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 398,499 398,240 Total people tested 2,574,992 2,570,933 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,217 2,204 Vaccines administered 2,204,824 2,184,859 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 143 132 Total hospitalizations 16,258 16,229

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 27