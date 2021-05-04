Utah adds 13 COVID-19 deaths as trends decrease

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 259 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, May 4.
There are 13 new virus-related deaths, with 10 occurring before April 1.
A total of 398,499 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 2,574,992 people tested. This is an increase of 4,059 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports 4,678,269 total tests. This is an increase of 10,114 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,204,824 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 19,965 since yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 358 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.
There are 143 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,258.
Officials report 2,217 total deaths.
- Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|398,499
|398,240
|Total people tested
|2,574,992
|2,570,933
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,217
|2,204
|Vaccines administered
|2,204,824
|2,184,859
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|143
|132
|Total hospitalizations
|16,258
|16,229
The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.
