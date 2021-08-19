Utah adds 1,280 new COVID-19 cases, state total surpasses 450K

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,280 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, August 19.

There are 14 new virus-related deaths reported with five occurring before July 19, 2021.

A total of 450,539 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,043,699 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,878.

UDOH reports a total of 5,524,829 total tests, an increase of 13,028 since yesterday.

In total, 3,166,428 vaccines have been administered, which is 9,280 more than yesterday.

In the last 28 days, UDOH reports people who are unvaccinated are at 5.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, UDOH says those who are unvaccinated are at a 7.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,010 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.9%.

There are 399 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,547.

UDOH is reporting 2,563 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, not hospitalized Female, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

398 Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 450,539 449,259 Total people tested 3,043,699 3,035,821 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,563 2,549 Vaccines administered 3,166,428 3,157,148 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 399 398 Total hospitalizations 19,547 19,489

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of August 12