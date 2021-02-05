Utah adds 1,216 new COVID-19 cases, administers over 20,000 more vaccines

(ABC4) – On Friday, February 5, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 1,216 new coronavirus cases since Thursday.

There are 17 new deaths. Twelve of the deaths being reported today occurred prior to Jan. 15, 2021, according to UDOH.

A total of 352,489 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 2,061,926 total tests administered. This is an increase of 7,696 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 382,881 vaccines administered, up 20,180 from yesterday. Of those, 292,933 are first doses while 89,948 are second doses.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 1,222 per day. The rolling 7-day average for the percent of positive laboratory tests is 16.3%.

There are 349 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,755.

Officials report 1,728 total deaths.

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 352,489 351,273 (+1,216) Total tests administered in Utah 2,061,926 2,054,230 (+7,696) COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 1,728 1,711 (+17) Vaccines administered 382,881 362,701 (+20,180) Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 349 365 (-16) Total hospitalizations 13,755 13,697 (+58)

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.