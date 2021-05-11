Utah adds 11 COVID-19 deaths, over 11K more vaccine doses

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 224 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, May 11.

There are 11 new virus-related death, with eight of these deaths occurring before April 11, 2021.

A total of 400,783 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,610,541 people tested. This is an increase of 4,574 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,753,454 total tests. This is an increase of 11,280 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,327,153 vaccines have been administered, which is 11,284 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 327 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6%.

There are 142 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,417.

Officials report 2,236 total deaths.

Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Kane County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 6