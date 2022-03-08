SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 100 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, March 8, and 24 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 100 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 924,891.

Of today’s new cases, 21 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 6 cases in children ages 5-10, 3 cases in children ages 11-13, and 12 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,964,935 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 2,047 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,956,109 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,493 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,288,108 total tests, an increase of 5,670 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 259 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.6%.

Hospitalizations

There are 238 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,532.

Deaths

There are 24 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,485 total deaths. Ten of these deaths occurred prior to 2/8/2022.

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-4, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 100 543 Total people tested 4,956,109 4,953,616 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,485 4,461 Vaccines administered 4,964,935 4,962,888 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 238 261 Total hospitalizations 33,532 33,497

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 8