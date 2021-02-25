Utah 7-day average dips as state adds over 830 new COVID-19 cases

(ABC4) – On Thursday, February 25, the Utah Department of Health reports 832 new coronavirus cases.

There are 11 newly reported deaths, with four occurring before February 1, 2021.

A total of 369,433 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,189,176 people have been tested, an increase of 8,582.

UDOH reports 3,765,520 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 21,176 since yesterday.

The state reports 660,444 total vaccines administered which is 18,563 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.4% while the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.7%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 723 per day.

There are 221 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,597.

Officials report 1,890 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 369,433 368,601 Total people tested 2,189,176 2,180,594 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 1,890 1,879 Vaccines administered 660,444 641,881 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 221 222 Total hospitalizations 14,597 14,554

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.