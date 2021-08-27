Utah: 1.2K COVID-19 cases added, 8 new deaths reported

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,286 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, August 27.

Of today’s new cases, 250 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 110 cases in children ages 5-10, 62 cases in children ages 11-13, and 78 cases in children ages 14-18.

There are eight new virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 459,875 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,106,951 people have been tested. This is an increase of 8,953.

UDOH reports a total of 5,630,635 total tests, an increase of 15,634 since yesterday.

In total, 3,229,046 vaccines have been administered, which is 7,881 more than yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 6.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,176 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.8%.

There are 467 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 20,006.

UDOH is reporting 2,623 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Wasatch County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 459,875 458,589 Total people tested 3,106,951 3,097,998 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,623 2,615 Vaccines administered 3,229,046 3,221,165 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 467 463 Total hospitalizations 20,006 19,949

