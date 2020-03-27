UTA temporarily reduces services

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with UTA announced temporary reductions to services Friday.
The reductions were made in light o the coronavirus outbreak in Utah. UTA officials say like many other transit agencies across the country, UTA has seen a significant decrease in ridership due to the COVID-19.
Numbers show bus ridership is down 56 percent, FrontRunner ridership has decreased approximately 75 percent, TRAX ridership has dropped 60 percent and Paratransit ridership has fallen off roughly 75 percent, Cark Arky with UTA says.
Arky says with ridership lower than normal, UTA is also experiencing a decrease in fares and anticipates a future decrease in sales tax revenue.
The following was released by UTA officials:
“As part of the ongoing effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus while keeping riders and employees safe and ensuring fiscal responsibility, Utah Transit Authority will temporarily reduce service beginning April 5, 2020. This decision to temporarily reduce service will allow UTA to focus resources on providing critical service for those who depend on UTA for their essential travel needs.”
Below is the fixed Route Bus:
- Maintaining hours of service on most routes
- Adjusting frequency on most 15 and 30 minute bus routes
- UVX frequency adjusting from 6 minutes to 15 minutes
- Suspending some commuter bus routes
TRAX: adjusting frequency from 15 minutes to 30 minutes
FrontRunner: adjusting frequency from 30 minutes to 60 minutes
CONTINUED
· Saturday Service:
Fixed Route Bus
- Adjusting frequency of service on 15 minute bus routes to 30 minutes
- UVX maintaining 15 minute frequency
- All other bus routes retaining Saturday schedule
TRAX: * adjusting frequency from 20 minutes to 30 minutes
FrontRunner: * maintaining current Saturday schedule
· Sunday Service:
Fixed Route Bus: * all routes retaining Sunday schedule
TRAX: * adjusting frequency from 20 minutes to 30 minutes
FrontRunner: * no service on Sunday currently
Beginning March 31, riders will be able to plan trips taking place after the April 5 change day.
UTA will also post new schedules on its website as soon as possible.
The safety of UTA’s riders, employees and community remains our
top priority throughout this pandemic and UTA continues to follow
the recommendations of health and safety experts.
In addition to regular daily vehicle and station cleaning, UTA has
implemented additional disinfecting and social distancing measures
to keep everyone safe, including:
- Daily disinfecting of vehicles, stations and facilities.
- UTA is providing hand sanitizer to Bus Operators.
- Bus Operators and Transit Police Officers are not handling passes and will be
conducting visual fare inspections only.
- To support social distancing guidelines, UTA has moved the yellow passenger line back
on buses so there is 6 feet between operators and riders.
- Signs have been posted on buses advising riders to board through the rear doors.
Passengers who need the ramp or require ADA assistance may still board through
the front door.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
What others are clicking on:
- Police chase ends with multiple people in custody in Salt Lake City
- Utah mayor enlists help of NFL-player sons to demonstrate proper social distancing
- Utah boy shows appreciation for truck drivers during COVID-19 pandemic
- Internet safety for youth during COVID-19
- Joe Ingles shares his pandemic experience as a parent of a special needs child