UTA, Salt Lake City International keep mask requirement beyond April 10

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s mask mandate will end on April 10, but two major transit venues in the state will still require you to wear one.

The Utah Transit Authority says it will continue to follow the CDC’s recently implemented guidelines that require face masks be worn by all travelers into, within, or out of the U.S.

“At UTA, we will maintain our current COVID-19 safety practices, including the requirement that face masks be worn by UTA customers and employees on our system, as well as within our facilities and offices until further notice,” UTA says in a Wednesday update.

They have had a mask mandate in effect since July that requires riders and employees to wear a face mask on vehicles and at their facilities. Masks are being provided on vehicles to riders who need them and at UTA Customer Service locations.

You may also have a mask mailed to you by calling (801)RIDE-UTA.

Children under 2 and employees and riders with a medical condition that prevents them from being able to wear a mask are exempt from UTA’s mask requirement.

Salt Lake City International will also continue to require those entering the airport to wear a face mask. This is in response to federal requirements.

Further, only ticketed passengers, employees, and those doing business at the airport are allowed to enter the facilities.

Reminder: Face masks are required upon entering SLC International Airport today and after 4/10. Only ticketed passengers, employees and those doing business at the airport are allowed to enter the facilities. We are working to keep everyone safe and appreciate your cooperation. pic.twitter.com/NBFjCp8OVY — SaltLakeCityAirport (@slcairport) April 7, 2021

UTA and Salt Lake City International aren’t the only locations that have confirmed they will require mask-wearing beyond April 10. Here is a list of some of the other places requiring masks: