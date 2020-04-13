UServeUtah now accepting homemade face mask donations

In this Sunday, March 22, 2020, photo, provided by Christina Hunter, Briana Danyele sews cloth face masks that say “We Got This!” in her mother’s living room in Greer, S.C., which will be sent to health care workers. Legions of everyday Americans are sewing masks for desperate hospitals, nursing homes and homeless shelters amid the expanding coronavirus pandemic. (Christina Hunter via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Commission on Service & Volunteerism (UServeUtah) is now accepting homemade face masks in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. UServeUtah says that healthcare organizations throughout the state are in desperate need of personal protective equipment (PPE) and that any PPE donation they receive will be distributed by the state to hospitals and others in need.

RELATED: Utah physician legislators urge businesses to donate personal protective equipment

UServeUtah is asking that CDC guidelines are followed for patterns and materials. They note that they can only accept cloth masks made from new, unused material. UServeUtah also asks that face masks are donated in batches of 20 with the number of masks indicated on the outside of the box or bag.

RELATED: How to make a homemade face mask, with or without sewing

To donate, visit https://userve.utah.gov/ppe/. From there, a member of the donation team will be in touch with you on the most appropriate donation site.

Have questions about coronavirus? Ask them here

What others are clicking on: