UServeUtah now accepting homemade face mask donations

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Commission on Service & Volunteerism (UServeUtah) is now accepting homemade face masks in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. UServeUtah says that healthcare organizations throughout the state are in desperate need of personal protective equipment (PPE) and that any PPE donation they receive will be distributed by the state to hospitals and others in need.
UServeUtah is asking that CDC guidelines are followed for patterns and materials. They note that they can only accept cloth masks made from new, unused material. UServeUtah also asks that face masks are donated in batches of 20 with the number of masks indicated on the outside of the box or bag.
To donate, visit https://userve.utah.gov/ppe/. From there, a member of the donation team will be in touch with you on the most appropriate donation site.
