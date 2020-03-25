USDA warns of scams targeting SNAP recipients

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is warning Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants of scammers using the coronavirus situation to steal personal information.

“While many organizations are seeking to help communities respond to COVID-19, SNAP participants should be suspicious of any unknown individual or organization that requests their confidential information,” said Brandon Lipps, Deputy Under Secretary for USDA’s Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services, which administers the SNAP program at the federal level. “This is a difficult time for us all, and we certainly don’t want to see bad actors taking advantage of those in need.”

Scammers will try to get SNAP recipient’s SNAP EBT card and PIN number or their social security number and bank account information.

One potential scam asked SNAP recipients to enter their personal and bank account information to qualify for coronavirus related monetary assistance.

This is not the first potential scam during the coronavirus outbreak as many scams both locally and nationally have been discovered during the past few weeks.

The USDA says that if SNAP recipients are unsure if the requests they are getting are legitimate, they can contact their local SNAP office.

To stay on top of other potential scams, people can visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/scam-alerts.

