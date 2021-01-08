US tops 4,000 daily deaths from coronavirus for the first time

FILE – In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif. The U.S. registered its highest deaths yet from the coronavirus on the same day as a mob attack on the nation’s capitol laid bare some of the same, deep political divisions that have hampered the battle against the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

NEW YORK — The U.S. has topped 4,000 daily deaths from the coronavirus for the first time, breaking a record set just one day earlier.

The tally from Johns Hopkins University shows the U.S. had 4,085 deaths Thursday – 29 coming from Utah. The U.S. had nearly 275,000 new coronavirus cases as well.

The numbers are another reminder of the worsening situation following travel for holidays and family gatherings, along with more time indoors during the winter months. There’s been a surge in cases and deaths in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida.

More than 365,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus.

In 2020, over 1,300 Utahns died from COVID-19, more than four times the amount of Utahns that passed from the flu, according to current statistics from the Utah Department of Health. The virus was the third-leading cause of death for Utahns in 2020.

Dr. Todd Vento, Medical Director for Infectious Diseases Telehealth at Intermountain Healthcare explained to ABC4 what actually constitutes a COVID-19 death and how it’s determined.