US Census Bureau suspends field operations until June due to COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus Updates
Posted: / Updated:

This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. If you’re a census slacker and haven’t yet filled out the form for the 2020 head count, the federal government is trying another way to get in touch with you. Starting Wednesday, the U.S. Census Bureau is mailing out millions of paper forms to homes whose residents haven’t yet answered the once-a-decade questionnaire. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The U.S. Census Bureau is adapting or delaying some of daily its operations to protect the health and safety of staff and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bureau officials say the delay of daily operations will be in place until June 2020.

The 2020 Census is underway and households across America continue to respond every day.

Online, phone and mailed self-responses will continue throughout the data collection process. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Census Bureau says it is adjusting 2020 Census operations in order to:

  • Protect the health and safety of the American public and Census Bureau employees
  • Implement guidance from Federal, State, and local authorities regarding COVID-19
  • Ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities

Under the adjusted 2020 Census operational plan, field activities would resume after June 1, 2020, as Area Census Offices begin returning to full staff capacity. In-person activities, including enumeration, office work, and processing activities, will incorporate the most current guidance from authorities to ensure the health and safety of staff and the public, according to the bureau.

As of Monday, April 13, 48.1 percent (71,200,000) of the nation’s households have responded to the Census either online or by phone. Utah has the second-highest cumulative internet self-response rate (53.2%) coming behind at Minnesota (54.1%).

The bureau says Utah’s self-response rate (phone, internet, mail) is 54.2 percent.

Three Northern Utah counties are among the top in households counted for the state of Utah. According to the bureau, Davis County leads the way with a 65.7 percent response rate, followed by Morgan (65.5%), and Cache (61.1%).

Below are the response rates for all the counties:

County NameCounty Self Response Rate
Beaver County3.9%
Box Elder County55.4%
Cache County61.1%
Carbon County40.9%
Daggett County6.1%
Davis County65.7%
Duchesne County9.3%
Emery County4.2%
Garfield County3.3%
Grand County37.8%
Iron County43.9%
Juab County40.9%
Kane County20.9%
Millard County32.2%
Morgan County65.5%
Piute County2.8%
Rich County1.4%
Salt Lake County58.1%
Sanpete County15.3%
Sevier County24.4%
Summit County29.4%
Tooele County55.6%
Uintah County40.3%
Utah County59.8%
Wasatch County43%
Washington County49.7%
Wayne County7.9%
Weber County55.7%

Residents can still respond online or by phone. The bureau says households that did not respond as of April 8, should have received a paper questionnaire in the mail.

Read more on the adjusted timeline.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

LATEST NEWS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss