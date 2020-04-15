US Census Bureau suspends field operations until June due to COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The U.S. Census Bureau is adapting or delaying some of daily its operations to protect the health and safety of staff and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bureau officials say the delay of daily operations will be in place until June 2020.
The 2020 Census is underway and households across America continue to respond every day.
Online, phone and mailed self-responses will continue throughout the data collection process. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Census Bureau says it is adjusting 2020 Census operations in order to:
- Protect the health and safety of the American public and Census Bureau employees
- Implement guidance from Federal, State, and local authorities regarding COVID-19
- Ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities
Under the adjusted 2020 Census operational plan, field activities would resume after June 1, 2020, as Area Census Offices begin returning to full staff capacity. In-person activities, including enumeration, office work, and processing activities, will incorporate the most current guidance from authorities to ensure the health and safety of staff and the public, according to the bureau.
As of Monday, April 13, 48.1 percent (71,200,000) of the nation’s households have responded to the Census either online or by phone. Utah has the second-highest cumulative internet self-response rate (53.2%) coming behind at Minnesota (54.1%).
The bureau says Utah’s self-response rate (phone, internet, mail) is 54.2 percent.
Three Northern Utah counties are among the top in households counted for the state of Utah. According to the bureau, Davis County leads the way with a 65.7 percent response rate, followed by Morgan (65.5%), and Cache (61.1%).
Below are the response rates for all the counties:
|County Name
|County Self Response Rate
|Beaver County
|3.9%
|Box Elder County
|55.4%
|Cache County
|61.1%
|Carbon County
|40.9%
|Daggett County
|6.1%
|Davis County
|65.7%
|Duchesne County
|9.3%
|Emery County
|4.2%
|Garfield County
|3.3%
|Grand County
|37.8%
|Iron County
|43.9%
|Juab County
|40.9%
|Kane County
|20.9%
|Millard County
|32.2%
|Morgan County
|65.5%
|Piute County
|2.8%
|Rich County
|1.4%
|Salt Lake County
|58.1%
|Sanpete County
|15.3%
|Sevier County
|24.4%
|Summit County
|29.4%
|Tooele County
|55.6%
|Uintah County
|40.3%
|Utah County
|59.8%
|Wasatch County
|43%
|Washington County
|49.7%
|Wayne County
|7.9%
|Weber County
|55.7%
Residents can still respond online or by phone. The bureau says households that did not respond as of April 8, should have received a paper questionnaire in the mail.
Read more on the adjusted timeline.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
LATEST NEWS STORIES:
- How learning from home during COVID-19 pandemic poses challenges for students with special needs
- Board names Dr. Rick Robins as new Canyons superintendent
- Senators want USDA to provide relief funding for farmers; others say to wait
- Riverton mayor announces economic recovery plan
- Is Intermountain Healthcare prepared for an expected surge of patients?