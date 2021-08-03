Unvaccinated Smith’s employees now required to wear masks

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Unvaccinated employees at Smith’s Food and Drug are now required to wear masks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new masking guidance.

Kroger, the parent company of Smith’s and the largest grocery chain in the U.S., updated its masking guidelines earlier this month.

“Last week, the CDC issued new guidance for individuals who have been fully vaccinated,” Kroger says in a statement. “We have received feedback from and heard the valued opinions of thousands of associates regarding the CDC’s announcement. Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect.”

Unvaccinated employees will now be required to wear masks. Kroger’s new mask guidance also “requests that unvaccinated customers wear masks when in our stores and facilities.”

“In light of the Delta variant and updated CDC recommendations, we strongly encourage all individuals, including those who are vaccinated, to wear a mask when in our stores and facilities,” Kroger continues.

Other retailers like Apple recently announced mask guidelines are returning as COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationwide.