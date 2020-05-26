University of Utah to host in-person classes fall of 2020

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2018, file photo, shows the University of Utah campus from Rice-Eccles Stadium, in Salt Lake City. The University of Utah plans to spend about $925,000 to improve safety following the killing of a student track athlete on the Salt Lake City campus. University President Ruth Watkins had called for a task force to evaluate safety after 21-year-old Lauren McCluskey was gunned down in October by a man she briefly dated. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – All University of Utah classes for the spring 2020 semester were moved online March 18 for the remainder of the semester due to COVID-19 concerns. Soon after the U announced all Summer courses would also be online only.

Looking toward fall, the U, with an estimated 32,760 total students enrolled is working on plans to host in-person classes in the fall of 2020.

The University of Utah is currently operating under phase orange, using operational guidelines developed by the Project Orange campus-wide working group.

See University of Utah Guidelines for Phased Return-To Campus

University officials say during phase orange most employees are working from home or away from campus, with limited exceptions.

“We are working closely with the state and the Utah System of Higher Education (USHE)—and following CDC and other federal directives—as we determine next steps for our campus,” University of Utah President Ruth Watkins stated in a letter addressed to colleagues.

School officials say their current priority is preparation. A University memo stated “Our current expectation, and preparation at this time is that our campus activities—education, research and community engagement—will be operational in fall 2020.” School officials add there will be likely modifications based on public health guidance and University-specific planning process, school officials add.

“We are currently developing several scenarios to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff,” the memo stated. University officials say they believe by mid-June the school will have adequate data and information to provide additional guidance for fall 2020 activities necessary to maintain public health and safety.

