University of Utah test sites move inside during winter months

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Tuesday, the University of Utah announced all of its 12 COVID-19 test sites will move indoors during the winter months.

The Rice Eccles Stadium site will remain outdoors.

Prior to the transition, the test sites were set up outside and the tests were conducted while the patient remained in the car.

Now that’s about to change.

“The testing process in terms of entering the building and where patients will be waiting and how many patients can be waiting will vary by each site,” Michael Bronson, Senior Director of Community Clinics said.

Health officials say the test sites have the same capacity as the outdoor sites. Which is between 1,500 and 1,700 tests a day with the capacity to expand in the future.

There is some concern with mass testing sites moving indoors, but the University of Utah says it is working with Infection Prevention and Control Safety to make sure staff and patients are safe.

“We have separate areas where separating, where we put these patients who have respiratory type symptoms keeping them away from well patients,” Nikki Gilmore, Senior Nursing Director of Ambulatory Health said.

Doctors say salvia testing cuts back on coughing and sneezing during the test and the appointment system helps with crowds.

“That cuts down on the crowding we are seeing in our sites and allows us to manage our flow so that we do not have a large number of patients waiting indoors,” Richard Orlandi, MD, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Ambulatory Health said.

