University of Utah suggests COVID-19 could cause increased risk in blood clotting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – University of Utah Health scientists say they have found new evidence that suggests COVID-19 could be associated with an increased risk of blood clotting.

In a press release issued by the U, Researcher Robert Campbell said they found inflammation and systemic changes, due to the infection, that are influencing how platelets function, leading them to aggregate faster, which could explain why there are increased numbers of blood clots in COVID-19 patients.

“Our finding adds an important piece to the jigsaw puzzle that we call COVID-19,” says Robert A. Campbell, Ph.D., senior author of the study and an assistant professor in the Department of Internal Medicine.

Evidence suggests COVID-19 would then be associated with patients experiencing cardiovascular problems and organ failure, especially in individuals with underlying medical problems such as diabetes, obesity, or high blood pressure, according to the release.

Researchers say a better understanding of the underlying causes of these changes could possibly lead to preventive treatments.

“There are genetic processes that we can target that would prevent platelets from being changed,” Campbell says. “If we can figure out how COVID-19 is interacting with megakaryocytes or platelets, then we might be able to block that interaction and reduce someone’s risk of developing a blood clot.”

You read more about the University of Utah’s findings at healthcare.utah.edu.