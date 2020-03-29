University of Utah research staff donate safety equipment from labs to healthcare workers

Health care providers in gowns and masks during the pandemic (Nexstar, file)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Office of the Vice President for Research at the University of Utah thanked research faculty and staff on Friday for donating their personal protective equipment to U of U Health.

On Friday, the research labs had donated the following numbers of PPE to healthcare workers:

Gloves: 87000 (~870 boxes)

N95 Respirators: 540

Safety glasses: 1165

Face Shields: 180

Rear closing disposable gowns: 455

The office will remain operational and will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 outbreak. Click here for more information on the University of Utah’s research community updates.

ICYMI: University of Utah nurse posts dancing video on TikTok

Latest Posts: