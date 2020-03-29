University of Utah research staff donate safety equipment from labs to healthcare workers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Office of the Vice President for Research at the University of Utah thanked research faculty and staff on Friday for donating their personal protective equipment to U of U Health.
On Friday, the research labs had donated the following numbers of PPE to healthcare workers:
- Gloves: 87000 (~870 boxes)
- N95 Respirators: 540
- Safety glasses: 1165
- Face Shields: 180
- Rear closing disposable gowns: 455
The office will remain operational and will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 outbreak. Click here for more information on the University of Utah’s research community updates.
