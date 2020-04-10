University of Utah plans for virtual commencement and December college convocations

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — University of Utah leaders announced that the university will hold a virtual General Commencement on April 30 and traditional college convocations on December 18 and 19 for the class of 2020.

Students took part in a survey which offered the following three celebration options:

Class of 2020 reunion party during Homecoming Week (Oct. 10-17, 2020)

December 2020 convocation

May 2021 convocation celebrating the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021

The majority chose the December 2020 option. Students who graduated in Summer 2019, Fall 2019, Spring 2020, Summer 2020 and Fall 2020 will be invited to participate in the convocations.

“We are grateful to all the graduate candidates who took the time to fill out this important survey,” said Lori McDonald, vice president for Student Affairs. “While none of the options are what any of us had envisioned, we hope these two graduation celebrations will provide our community members with the moments of recognition they deserve, and we thank everyone for their patience and flexibility as we navigate this public health crisis together.”

The virtual commencement will take place at 6:30 p.m. on April 30 and will be broadcast at Utah.edu/live.

