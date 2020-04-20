University of Utah invests $1.3 million in COVID-19 research

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The University of Utah announced Monday morning that they will invest $1.3 million in COVID-19 research. The funding will support 56 projects across campus, from investigating domestic violence to drug development.
The funding originates from the Office of the Vice President for Research in partnership with the Immunology, Inflammation and Infectious (3i) Disease Initiative.
“In just a matter of months, COVID-19 has killed more than 165,000 people worldwide, making this one of the most devastating events in recent history,” says Ryan O’Connell, Ph.D., co-director of the 3i initiative at University of Utah Health. “This bleak reality has prompted us to quickly identify and support COVID-19 focused research projects being proposed by our outstanding faculty here at the University of Utah in an effort to understand and defeat this deadly virus using a variety of innovative strategies.”
The projects that will be funded by the university will not only go to prevention and treatment of the disease, but will also look at how to design better personal protective equipment. Other research will involve the effects of isolation, domestic violence and mental health.
“We’re very excited to partner with the Immunology, Inflammation, & Infectious Disease Initiative to fund high-priority pilot projects that respond to the COVID-19 crisis,” says Diane Pataki, associate vice president for research and a professor of biological sciences at the U. “Our goal is to help researchers across campus form competitive interdisciplinary teams that will quickly respond to national funding opportunities.”
