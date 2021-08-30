University of Utah Health to require COVID-19 vaccines for hospital and medical staff

UTAH (ABC4) – The University of Utah Health has announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be required for all hospital and medical staff on Monday.

The health group says they arrived at the decision after meeting with the University of Utah Health Medical Board and the executive leadership team.

The mandate will apply to all locations under the health group covering, “hospitals and clinics staff, credentialed and privileged providers, and health academics staff in patient-sensitive job codes,” U of U Health officials say.

Vaccine exemptions will still be allowed for medical and religious reasons, along with reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The mandate will take effect starting in September.

The announcement follows similar vaccine mandates by Utah universities such as the University of Utah, Utah State University, Weber State University, and Utah Valley University.

“As a health system caring for our community, we appreciate the opportunity to do all we can to reduce the rates of infection, hospitalization, and death throughout our state,” officials say.